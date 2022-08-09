At least one person died and five were injured on Tuesday after several munitions exploded at a military airfield on the peninsula of crimeaannexed by Russia, according to the authorities.

“Several ammunition intended for aviation exploded in a depot located on the territory of the Saki military airfield, near the town of Novofiodorovka,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The deflagration was not due to any shooting or bombing, the same source clarified, without specifying the origin of these explosions.

At first, the Russian army claimed that there were no victims, but later, the Crimean leader, Sergei Aksionov, reported that there was one person dead.

“Unfortunately one person died. I express my deepest condolences to his family,” Aksionov wrote on Telegram.

In turn, the local Minister of Health, Konstantin Skorupski, indicated that five people were injured, including a child.

Local authorities also indicated that 30 people were evacuated from Novofiodorovka.

Shortly before, they announced that “several explosions” had occurred near the military airfield.

Videos posted on social media showed a fireball forming after a loud explosion and thick clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Crimea, a peninsula of Ukraine annexed in 2014 by Moscow, it has been at the forefront of Russia’s military offensive against its Ukrainian neighbor since the end of February.

Russian planes take off almost daily from the peninsula to attack targets in Ukraine, and several areas of Crimea are within range of Ukrainian weapons and drones.

Despite the conflict, Crimea has remained a major tourist destination for Russians.

“Tourists are not in danger. We ask them to remain calm,” said an elected Russian deputy in Crimea, Alexei Chernyak.

