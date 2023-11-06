Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

A Ukrainian air force commander speaks of a sunk warship. But satellite images only show one damaged ship.

Kiev – In its war against Russia, Ukraine has apparently managed a serious blow against the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. Like US Magazine Newsweek reported that on Saturday (November 4th) the Ukrainian armed forces sank a powerful Russian warship that was docked at the Zaliv shipyard in the city of Kerch in the far east of Crimea. Satellite images show at least severe damage.

Ukraine war: Kiev reports “successful attacks” on Russian shipyard

Kyiv reported according to the Ukrainian online newspaper correspondent the same day on Telegram “successful attacks on the shipping and port infrastructure of the Zaliv shipyard in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch.”

Then on November 5, a Ukrainian Air Force commander, Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk, also claimed on Telegram that “one of the most advanced ships in the Russian Navy,” a Kalibr guided missile carrier, had been sunk. The video shared in the same post appears to show footage of the airstrike and images of a fire in a port.

The sunk ship is said to be the corvette “Askold,” which is said to be able to carry up to eight Kalibr or Onyx guided missiles. It is said to have been hit by at least one Ukrainian cruise missile. However, in satellite photos that show the Zaliv shipyard for comparison purposes on November 5th and October 31st, only one heavily damaged ship can be seen, which is actually supposed to be the “Askold”.

Russia confirms attack and damage to ship, but not sinking

“According to my information, on November 4, in Kerch, at the time of the explosions, there was only one ship that could carry Kalibr missiles, namely Askold,” Ukrainian Naval Reserve Captain First Rank Andriy Ryzhenko told the U.S.-based Radio Libertywhich acquired the satellite images.

“You can see that it (the ship) is still floating, but the upper part of the ship is significantly damaged,” Ryschenko said. He emphasized that the damage and destruction of warships of this type is important for the security of Ukraine. The photos were commissioned by California-based imaging company Planet Labs PBC.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed to the state news agency RIA NovostiHowever, there was no further comment on the fact that a ship had been damaged at the shipyard in Kerch. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack with 15 cruise missiles on the […] Shipyard in Kerch. Thirteen cruise missiles were shot down by the air defense systems. As a result of a hit by an enemy cruise missile, a ship docked at the shipyard was damaged,” quoted Newsweek from the corresponding message.

Ukraine War: Russian Black Sea Fleet is crucial to the liberation of Ukraine

Ukrainian attacks on military targets in Crimea, which has been annexed since 2014 and is Russia’s central logistics center for its armed forces in southern Ukraine, have become routine in recent months in the Ukraine war. The attacks are intended to weaken Moscow’s defenses and prevent Russia from transporting equipment, weapons and troops from mainland Russia to Crimea.

Ultimately, the real goal is to liberate Crimea from the Russians. Weakening Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is crucial, said Andriy Zahorodnyuk, Ukraine’s former defense minister and current adviser to the current defense minister Newsweek.

“The only way out of this situation [der Besetzung] is to destroy the Black Sea Fleet, destroy its ability to control the Black Sea and restore freedom of navigation,” Zahorodnyuk said. (rowa)