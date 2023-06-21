Home page politics

According to Ukrainian data, Russia has already lost 4,000 tanks. Experts blame the army’s miserable failure.

Kiev – Destroyed, captured or just left behind: How many vehicles Russia and the Ukraine lost in the war cannot be reliably answered. Kiev, Moscow and international observers each provide different information. Ukraine is now reporting a remarkable milestone. Accordingly, the Russian attackers have already lost 4006 tanks. This was announced by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Tuesday (June 20) on Twitter.

Heavy fighting is raging in eastern Ukraine, and nine tanks were lost within a day. But is this high number even true? And how could these devastating losses for Russia come about?

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Shoigu demands more tanks

Even Russia’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu recently admitted that Russia lacks tanks. He called for a significant increase in production “to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces conducting the special military operation.”

Russia has been struggling since the beginning of the war. The rapid conquest of Ukraine failed. Now there is also a threat of the loss of the occupied areas in the east of the country if the Ukrainian counteroffensive achieve their full effect. According to experts, organizational and logistical errors in particular are to blame for Russia’s problems Ukraine war responsible. That is also the reason for the high tank losses.

“It’s a very, very high number,” said Ed Arnold of the British think tank Royal United Services Institute, referring to the 4,006 tanks mentioned by Kiev. “It’s a significant loss,” he said in an interview with the portal Newsweek. According to Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former British Army colonel, the Kyiv figures are “probably more accurate” than other estimates. After all, the Ukrainians themselves are represented on the battlefield.

Russia has probably lost between 2000 and 4000 tanks

Frederik Mertens from The Hague Center for Strategic Studies (HCSS) also assumes that 4,000 lost tanks on the part of Russia are “credible”. And the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) report “The Military Balance” puts only 1,800 operational Russian tanks at the beginning of the year. The question of defining whether certain armored vehicles count as tanks or not could explain why the figure given by Kiev is significantly higher.

The Dutch open source intelligence website oryx comes with a count of 2048 tanks that Russia has lost so far, about two-thirds of the available combat vehicles. Only losses that can be confirmed by pictures and video are considered. Means: According to experts, this is a minimum value.

Experts assume gross errors in the planning of the Russian attack. The Kremlin did not count on Ukraine’s fierce resistance, said Arnold. As a result, the Russian troops used their tanks incorrectly. “If you don’t use them properly, they’re very vulnerable. The bad planning made everything worse,” he is quoted as saying Newsweek. In this phase of the war, Russia would actually use significantly more tanks – if they were still available.

Russia uses old Soviet tanks in the Ukraine war

Footage from the first days and weeks of the invasion showed long lines of Russian tanks without any infantry support. The Ukrainian armed forces were well prepared to ambush the tanks in such situations. “Competent commanders” should have tried to prevent this at all costs, added Paul van Hooft of the HCSS. “But they kept it up.”

Elite tank units were eliminated early in the war, said de Bretton-Gordon. So Russia had to quickly train new soldiers on tanks. A lack of motivation, insufficient training and a low level of discipline are clearly visible. So Russia just keeps throwing machines and people at the problems. That also shows Use of old tanks from Soviet times – according to van Hooft “easy prey” for the Ukrainians, some of whom have modern Western tanks.

The fact that Russia is making little to no effort to salvage damaged tanks only exacerbates the problems at the front. Putin’s troops would have left many of the now-missing tanks unnecessarily on the battlefield.

The bottom line, however, remains: How many tanks and soldiers Russia has really lost since the invasion cannot be independently verified. president Wladimir Putin had spoken of 54 tanks lost in less than 14 days in early June as the Ukrainian counter-offensive picked up speed. It will be some time before Russia can fall back on 2,000 modern tanks, said de Bretton-Gordon Newsweek.

How many tanks did Ukraine lose?

On the other hand, Ukraine had 953 main battle tanks at the beginning of the year, according to the IISS report “The Military Balance”. However, new deliveries by Western countries are not included. Loud oryx Kiev is said to have lost a total of 539 tanks since February 2022.

Most recently, the Kremlin distributed photos of allegedly destroyed and captured tanks from the West, with which the Russian troops learned about vulnerabilities of the Leopard 2 tank can collect. (lrg)