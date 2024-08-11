Aerial reconnaissance and strike UAV units sent to Kursk region to help

Aerial reconnaissance units and strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been sent to assist the Russian military in the Kursk region. The deployment of additional forces and equipment was reported in his Telegram-channel Governor of the Zaporizhia region Yevgeny Balitsky.

He specified that the head of the Defense Committee of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporizhia Region also flew to the Russian region attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Additional military units, according to the governor, should provide significant support to the military, who continue to resist the advance of Ukrainian soldiers.

Balitsky added that regional authorities have worked out the issue of receiving affected families with children at tourist bases on the Azov coast. They will ensure the necessary safety for those forced to leave their homes, the governor summed up.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that a total of 69 people injured in the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region are in hospitals. The condition of 17 people is assessed as serious. Outpatient care is being provided to 19 victims, and eight Russians have already been discharged from hospitals.