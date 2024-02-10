RIA Novosti: Russia terminated the lease agreement with the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow

In Russia, the lease agreement with the Ukrainian Embassy was terminated. This measure was a response to the decision of the Kyiv City Council to terminate the land lease agreement with the Russian Embassy, ​​reports RIA News with reference to the source.

The decision of the Kyiv City Council to terminate the land lease agreement with the Russian Embassy became known in the second half of April 2023. In response, the Russian Federation took a mirror measure regarding the territory of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission, the agency’s interlocutor clarified.

This decision was made within the framework of “the principle of reciprocity operating in diplomacy,” the source explained. “The Russian Foreign Ministry or the Moscow authorities, depending on who signed the agreement with the Ukrainian embassy, ​​should have broken it,” he said.

After the termination of the land lease agreement with the Russian Embassy, ​​Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that local city authorities appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with an appeal to register the embassy property as the property of the republic. That is, we were talking about the intention to nationalize the property of the Russian diplomatic mission in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry considered such a step “an outrage,” the agency’s interlocutor concluded.