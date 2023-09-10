“Rybar”: the landing of the main steering and special forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful landing on the shores of Crimea

The landing force of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of Ukraine made an unsuccessful landing on the shores of Crimea. This was stated Telegram– channel “Rybar”.

“The Ukrainian airborne forces and special forces had another unsuccessful foray to the shores of the Russian Crimean peninsula several hours ago,” the message says.

According to the channel, the Ukrainian military lost about 20 people and several ships.

Earlier in August, four boats with landing forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) unsuccessfully attempted to land in Crimea. They were hit by a Russian plane taking off from a military airfield on the peninsula.