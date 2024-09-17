Economist Glavina: USDT helps countries bypass US sanctions

The USDT stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar exchange rate, has effectively created a financial system that is not subject to Washington’s control and is helping countries bypass US sanctions. This was reported to the Prime agency by the head of the Digital Economy program at the RUDN University Faculty of Economics, Sofia Glavina.

According to her, USDT is used to bypass sanctions and restrictions in international trade, as well as to ensure the security of transactions. The economist noted that in this case we are talking about a decentralized financial system that is not controlled by the United States and copies the functions of the dollar.

“It is interesting that metallurgical holdings, judging by indirect data, use USDT for payments with China, where all crypto has been outlawed since 2021, including stablecoins,” Glavina emphasized.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo accused Russia of circumventing sanctions through cryptocurrencies. According to him, against this background, it is necessary to impose restrictions on providers of digital assets.