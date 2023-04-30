Resolution details

The Russian army said in a statement: “The appointment of General Alexei Kuzmenkov as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, in charge of the material and technical supplies of the Russian Armed Forces,” according to “Agence France Presse.”

Since 2019, Kuzmenkov has held the position of Assistant Director of the Russian National Guard (“Rosgvardia”).

For his part, Mizintsev has been in charge of logistics since September, noting that he previously commanded the National Defense Control Center.

There was no official announcement by the Russian army or in the local media that Mzentsev had been removed from his post.

Difficulties with supplies

The Russian logistical supply has faced great difficulties since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022. Its capabilities were put to the test with President Vladimir Putin’s decision in September to launch a mobilization campaign that included hundreds of thousands of men in an effort to stop the field losses that his forces had hoped for at the hands of the Ukrainian army supported by Western weapons. .

The Russian announcement comes two days after Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed that preparations for the counter-attack were “nearly over”.

“Equipment has been pledged, ready and partially delivered. In a broad sense, we are ready,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

Kiev has said for months that it intends to launch an offensive to recapture Russian-occupied territories in eastern and southern Ukraine.