The Kremlin has unleashed a trade war with Ecuador over Quito's plans to exchange its weapons of Soviet origin for modern American material. Moscow suspects that its weapons of Russian and Ukrainian origin—an important part of the armies of many Latin American countries—will be transferred to kyiv to resist the Russian invasion, and has partially vetoed its imports of Ecuadorian bananas. Furthermore, this blockade threatens to go further: the Russian Government has loudly proclaimed its replacement by announcing this Tuesday the arrival of “the first batch of bananas sent from India to Russia”, while threatening to restrict imports. of Ecuadorian carnations just over a week before a key date in their sales, Valentine's Day.

The Russian veto is a serious blow to Ecuadorian trade. According to the Central Bank of Ecuador, the Eurasian country bought a fifth of Ecuador's banana exports last year. The organization estimates that the South American nation received about $689 million from Russia between January and November 2023 for this fruit.

The governments of Ecuador and the United States negotiated throughout January a military exchange whose repercussions could be felt on the European front. The South American country, ravaged by organized crime, would receive material that it considers “modern” in exchange for sending Washington weapons that fit the standards of the Ukrainian armed forces for a value of 200 million dollars. According to data from The Military Balance, Quito has BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters, and Strela-2 and Igla portable air defense systems.

In parallel, the Kremlin prepared to cut its commercial ties with Ecuador at least partially. The Russian agency for phytosanitary food supervision, Rosseljoznadzor, banned the import of bananas from five Ecuadorian companies in early February on the pretext that it had supposedly detected contamination of some lots by an infestation of the Megaselia scalaris fly. However, Moscow, concerned about the shortages and the surcharges its citizens pay in the markets due to sanctions, looked for an alternative to Ecuadorian bananas before applying this veto.

Rosseljoznadzor confirmed this Tuesday through a statement that the first batch of Indian fruits arrived “in January.” This shipment could not occur overnight, since the organization itself recognizes that another shipment is not expected “until the end of February.” Furthermore, he emphasizes that “the volume of exports of Indian bananas to the Russian market will increase” in the future.

“We warned the Ecuadorian authorities that this would be an unfriendly step,” said the Russian ambassador to the Latin American country, Vladimir Sprinchan, on January 11. “The Ecuadorian authorities were informed of the Russian position,” added the diplomat. The Americans did not need this material, they consider it scrap. “The material was needed by those who know how to handle Russian-made weapons.” That is, Ukraine.

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, stated in an interview with Ecuavisa at the end of January that the weapons were useless, an assertion that bothered the Russian authorities due to the extensive use of these arsenals on the Ukrainian front. “We have verified that it is scrap metal and, within international agreements, war material cannot be transported in this case, but scrap metal of this type can be transported,” stated the Ecuadorian president.

“Our partners are perfectly aware of the clauses in the contracts—for the purchase of weapons—. These include the obligation to use the supplied property for the indicated purposes and not to transfer it to a third country without having received authorization from the Russian side,” responded the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zajárova. “Ecuador made such a hasty decision under serious pressure from other external stakeholders,” she added, referring to Washington.

The pressures on Ecuador are not limited only to its main market with Russia. Another sector, as small as it is symbolic, runs the risk of also being vetoed by the Kremlin. Moscow has asked several European Union countries not to allow the entry of carnations from Ecuador due to another alleged infestation of Frankliniella occidentalis. The request has taken place just over a week before a date on which Russians, already accustomed to buying flowers on a regular basis, flock to florists en masse: Valentine's Day.

The impact of this decision would be very low on the Ecuadorian flower market, since Russians barely spend a little less than a million dollars a year importing bouquets from the Latin American country. However, the step taken by Moscow is very striking: the Kremlin has turned to some of the European nations that have provided the most military and financial support to Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion just a few days after the community bloc agreed to support Ukraine. kyiv with another 50 billion euros this year.

Specifically, Russia has asked to prevent the passage of Ecuadorian flowers to two Baltic countries—Latvia and Lithuania—with which tension is maximum due to their accession to NATO and their actions against the Soviet legacy; to Germany and the Netherlands. The latter country, openly at odds with Russia since Moscow's militias shot down flight MH-17 over eastern Ukraine in August 2014, announced this week that it will provide 24 F-16 fighters to Kiev, six more than it had previously received. promised in December.

