Russian air defense systems were seen repelling a simultaneous drone attack in the skies over the Russian capital.

The mayor of Moscow said that air defense shot down 7 Ukrainian drones targeting the capital.

Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 59 drones over the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bogomaz reported repelling a large-scale drone attack in the area.

“At the moment, the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have intercepted and destroyed 59 drones of the aircraft type in the Bryansk region,” the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.