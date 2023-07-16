Mikhail Razvozayev, the governor of Sevastopol, who was appointed by Moscow, said on the Telegram app that the attacks were over the port of Sevastopol and the Balaclava and Khersones regions of the city.

No details have yet been released on the scale of the attack or any damage caused by the attacks in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

And the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, last Monday, that the Russian army repelled a Ukrainian missile strike that targeted the Crimea and the Rostov and Kaluga provinces in the southwest of the country with S-200 missiles.

“On July 9, the Kiev regime made an unsuccessful attempt to attack targets in Crimea and the Rostov and Kaluga regions with S-200 anti-aircraft missiles, which were converted into an offensive version,” the Russian defense statement said.

According to the testimony provided by the Chief of the General Staff of the Air Force, Viktor Avzalov, to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, 4 missiles were destroyed.