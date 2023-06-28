The operational services in Zaporozhye region said, in a statement today, Wednesday, that Russian air defense systems responded to a nighttime Ukrainian missile attack on the city of Melitopol.

The statement said: “Night… Ukrainian forces attempted to bomb the city of Melitopol,” located in Zaporizhia district, in southern Ukraine.

The statement added that the Ukrainian missile strike did not result in casualties, injuries or material damage.

Repelling Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhia axis

On the other hand, the Russian forces repelled an attack by the Ukrainian forces on the Zaporizhia axis, according to what was stated by the head of the press center of the Russian “Vostok” group of forces, Oleg Chekhov.

Chekhov said, in his briefing, that the repelling operation led to the destruction of various combat vehicles and vehicles, as well as a manpower consisting of dozens of Ukrainian soldiers.

Chekhov noted that the Ukrainian attack took place in the Malaya Tokmachka region.

Sirens sound in 3 Ukrainian provinces

On the other hand, sirens sounded in the Ukrainian provinces of Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia.

And Ukrainian reports indicated that 8 people were killed as a result of Russian bombing on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Province, on Tuesday evening, noting that the missile attack destroyed a restaurant that was crowded with customers.