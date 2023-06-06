The ministry said in a statement: “The total losses of the Ukrainian forces towards the south of Donetsk amounted to more than 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers, 28 tanks, including 8 German-made Leopards, three French-made AMX-10 tanks, and 109 armored fighting vehicles.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense indicated that the Ukrainian forces were defeated, and were unable to complete the tasks assigned to them in the attack, adding that the attacking Ukrainian military formations and units were severely damaged.

On the morning of June 4, the Russian army thwarted a large-scale Ukrainian attack on 5 sectors of the front in the direction of southern Donetsk, with the participation of six mechanized battalions and two tank battalions, and the ministry stated that, on Monday, June 5, Ukrainian forces continued to launch attacks on the town of Vrimevsky.

Air attacks on Kyiv

On the other hand, Russia launched a new wave of air strikes on Kiev during the night, and officials in the Ukrainian capital said that air defense systems shot down more than 20 cruise missiles as they approached.

“All of them were shot down, none of them hit their target,” Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration in Kiev, said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the report.

Reuters witnesses said they heard several explosions similar to the sound of air defense systems, while warnings of air strikes were issued on the city for more than four hours, starting shortly after midnight.

The military said debris from the missiles fell on roads and damaged power lines of the light rail system in the Desnyansky district of Kiev. The area on the left bank of the Dnipro River is the most densely populated district of Kiev.

The officials said that there were no deaths or injuries, according to the preliminary information available.

Kakhovka Dam bombing

On the other hand, the Ukrainian army announced that Russian forces blew up the “Nova Kakhovka” dam in the Kherson region, which Moscow denied.

The Southern Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said today, Tuesday, that Russian forces blew up the Nova Kakhovka Dam, located in the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian region of Kherson.

The command added on its Facebook page, “The extent of the destruction, the speed and quantities of water, and the areas that are likely to be flooded are being determined.”

Russia’s Tass news agency said the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine had been destroyed.

And “Tass” quoted an informed source, who did not mention his identity, that the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, located in the Russian-controlled parts of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, was destroyed and that the water flooded the area.

The agency quoted the source as saying that the night was calm and there were no air strikes on the dam during the night.

The Russian Information Agency quoted the mayor of Nova Kakhovka appointed by Moscow as saying that the upper part of the dam was destroyed as a result of the bombing.

Reuters could not independently verify these reports.