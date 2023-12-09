Home page politics

Victoria Krumbeck

Ukraine has recorded numerous successful attacks on Russian bases. Further air strikes are possible, but the resources are lacking.

Kiev – Ukrainian armed forces have already managed to take out Russian helicopters several times in the Ukraine war. Rocket attacks, such as those in the occupied Luhansk and Berdyansk regions in October, destroyed aircraft as well as other military equipment. The risk of losing further equipment as a result of the Ukrainian attacks is high for Russia. Despite the relocation of bases, Ukraine could also reach locations further away. But waning support from the West poses a challenge.

Russia relocates base for fear of Ukraine attacks

The Russian Air Force helicopter base in Chaplynka, which is located about 40 kilometers south of the Dnipro, is particularly at risk from Ukrainian attacks. Ukrainian rocket launchers and drones could soon have the range needed to cause major damage to Russia. How Forbes reported, Russia is said to have relocated some of its helicopters stationed in Chaplynka to the holiday resort of Strilkove, around 150 kilometers away from the Dnipro front line.

This is what satellite images examined by the “Frontelligence Insight” analysis group are supposed to show. Evidence was found pointing to around 20 helicopters parked within a fenced area. “The evacuation and relocation of the Chaplynka air base […] “illustrates Russia’s need to establish new hidden sites amid concerns about possible attacks,” quoted Forbes a comment from Frontelligence Insight. The Ukrainian military will have already seen these images.

The Ukrainian Air Force is said to have fired Storm Shadow cruise missiles at a headquarters in Strilkove last month Forbes. There was also said to be an attack on the base on December 5th. “Given the growing reach of Ukrainian weapons, this pattern will continue,” Frontelligence Insight said.

Despite “growing reach”: fewer weapons for Ukraine – USA with dwindling support

However, Ukraine has a problem. The weapons used to carry out the attacks largely came from Western allies. The attacks on the helicopter base in Berdyansk and Luhansk were carried out with ATACMS missiles that Ukraine had received from US Army stocks. Loud Forbes Around half of Ukraine’s deep-strike weapons could come from the allies.

Ukraine’s attacks on Russian bases are effective, but they are decreasing. This could indicate that Ukraine’s stockpile of deep-strike weapons is nearing its end. The Ukrainian army is said to have stopped using ATACMS missiles for six weeks. It is possible that the missile supply has already been completely exhausted. Support for Ukraine is waning in the West. This was recently made clear by a Senate vote in the USA, in which Republican members voted against billions in aid for Ukraine.

Weapons for Ukraine: Hungary and Bulgaria criticize support

Agreement on financial support for Ukraine is also becoming more difficult in the EU. Hungarian President Viktor Orbán is making sure of that. This threatens to block the budget aid of 50 billion euros intended for Kiev until 2027 and to oppose the accession talks, like Reuters reported. It would not be the first time that Orbán wants to prevent financial support to Ukraine. However, the remaining 26 EU states want to find a solution, if necessary without Hungary providing financial resources to Ukraine, according to a high-ranking anonymous EU official Reuters explained. The EU could approve a smaller amount for a shorter period of time or expand national contributions bilaterally.

Similar to Hungary, the Bulgarian president also speaks out against arms deliveries to Ukraine. President Roumen Radev vetoed the agreement between the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry to deliver old Soviet-era armored personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine. However, the veto was overturned by the Bulgarian National Assembly on December 8, as The Sofia Globe reported. Around 100 armored personnel carriers as well as spare parts and available weapons are said to be available Euromaidan Press be delivered to Ukraine. (vk)