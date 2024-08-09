Moscow (dpa)

The Russian Defense Ministry announced yesterday that its forces are still confronting the advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry imposed a federal state of emergency in the Kursk region yesterday after a major Ukrainian incursion this week. There is already an existing state of emergency but declaring a national state of emergency reflects an updated level of threat.

The Russian military reported that Ukrainian attempts to advance deep into the Kursk region were repelled by aircraft and artillery.

The report said that Ukrainian forces have lost 945 soldiers and 102 pieces of armored equipment, including 12 tanks, since the start of the Ukrainian offensive last Tuesday.

The ministry noted that there was fighting in several places in the Kursk region, including the western part of the city of Sudzha.

Russia yesterday moved additional tanks, artillery and missile systems to the Kursk region in the south of the country as it fought for a fourth day to repel an incursion by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian forces breached the border on Tuesday in a surprise counterattack by the Russian military, after months of gradual Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.

Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin was told by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov that the army had halted the Ukrainian advance, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces were continuing to repel an attempt by Ukrainian armed forces to penetrate into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Russia is sending reinforcement convoys equipped with Grad missile systems, artillery and tanks, the ministry was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry indicated that the army forces, air strikes and artillery during the past 24 hours succeeded in “repelling enemy attempts to penetrate deep into Russian territory in the direction of Kursk.”