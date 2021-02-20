Russia registered his third vaccine against the coronavirus, the stage prior to the final phase of clinical trials, the prime minister announced on Saturday.

“Starting in mid-March, the first 120,000 doses (of the third vaccine) will be available. Today Russia is the only country that has three vaccines,” said Mikhail Mishustin, during a government meeting.

Dubbed “Kovivak”, this third vaccine was manufactured by the Shumakov Research Center in Moscow. Russia has already registered Sputnik V, in August, and EpiVacCorona, in October, and it has been vaccinating its population since December.

The first vaccine, whose announcement, considered too fast, aroused international suspicion, now enjoys the recognition of the scientific community after a study published in the medical journal The Lancet, validated by independent experts, which found that Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against symptomatic cases of covid-19.

At this time used in about 20 countries -Among them Argentina and several from Latin America- and the Russian authorities are trying to reach production agreements around the world to meet demand. At the same time, attempts are being made to increase the supply of vaccines for Russian citizens.

“We are accelerating the production of vaccines. More than 10 million doses of Sputnik V and 80,000 of EpiVacCorona have already been produced,” Mishustin explained on Saturday.

The registration of “Kovivak” supposes that it passes to phase 3 of the trials, scheduled in March with 3,000 people, according to official sources.

Unlike the first two vaccines, it uses an inactive virus, a more traditional technology. The Ministry of Health explained that it is a recommended vaccine for people between 18 and 60 years old.

Russia has registered 4.15 million cases of covid-19, figures that place it in fourth place in the world in number of infections, behind the United States, India and Brazil.

But their official data are partial since they only count those who died from covid confirmed after an autopsy was carried out. This Saturday, more than 82,876 official deaths were registered in Russia, but the Russian statistical office considered at the end of last year, that there were 162,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus in the country.

Why doesn’t the EU approve of Sputnik?

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine is still waiting for the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to be able to be implanted in the 27 Member States of the European Union.

Moscow and Brussels are still at odds due to the supposed slowness of the European regulator based in Amsterdam.

According to the EMA, Sputnik V is subject to the same decision-making process as the rest of the covid-19 vaccines.

The first step is a “continuous review” of the data and clinical trials. This is followed by a formal one-year conditional marketing authorization application.

“They have to present all the data, go through the whole review process, just like any other vaccine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen explained of Sputnik V on February 17.

The time elapsed between the ongoing review and the authorization has so far been between two and four months.

Actually, There are three vaccines licensed in the European Union: those from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

A fourth, that of Johnson & Johnson, is the subject of an authorization request.

The European Medicines Agency insists that Sputnik V has not yet started the ongoing review phase.

The agency has so far not received any requests for continued review or marketing authorization for the Sputnik V vaccine, “despite reports to the contrary,” the agency said in a “clarification” dated February 10.

Since it is the first vaccine developed by a non-Western country and implanted in the European Union, senior officials said that Sputnik V production sites outside the EU should be inspected.

“They do not produce in Europe, so of course there should be an inspection process in the production centers,” said the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen on February 17.

In the meantime, Brussels was suspicious of Russian and Chinese vaccines, fearing that Moscow and Beijing will try to use them as tool to extend your influence in the European Union.

“In general, I have to say that we continue to wonder why Russia, in theory, offers millions and millions of doses without making enough progress in vaccinating its own population,” Von der Leyen said days ago.

