The Black Sea deal, which allows grain to be exported around the world from various Ukrainian ports, looms large. That pact, the only point of understanding between kyiv and Moscow since the full-scale Russian invasion, was sponsored by the UN and Turkey and expired on Monday. A few hours before the deadline, the government headed by Vladimir Putin has announced that if a series of demands are not met, the framework that has been in force for almost a year will not be extended, as confirmed by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov. The joint coordination center (JCC), based in Turkey, received a notification from Moscow on Monday confirming its withdrawal from the initiative, United Nations sources confirm to EL PAÍS. “The Black Sea deal has ended de facto today,” Peskov told reporters, Agence France Presse reports. The spokesman left the door open for a further renewal by adding that if the Russian claims are met, they will return “immediately”.

Beyond the specific agreements for the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the deceased on both sides, this was the only major pact reached since, in February 2022, Russia launched the great invasion of Ukraine. The start of the war meant the blockade of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain essential for the world food market. With the agreement signed between the two Executives, the blocked grain, destined mainly for disadvantaged countries, began to leave the ports of the Black Sea.

The end of the agreement, announced hours after an explosion occurred on the strategic Crimean bridge that links the Ukrainian peninsula with Russia, has already aroused the first European criticism. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, considers Russia’s measure “a cynical move” and assures that the EU will continue working to guarantee food security for the poorest countries.

Since August 1 of last year, when it was put into practice, the initiative has allowed the departure from the Ukrainian coast of 1,143 ships that have transported just over 32 million tons of food products and fertilizers. Last Friday a door to hope was opened when the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that Putin had been in favor of the renewal, something that was denied shortly after by the Kremlin, although without completely closing the door to the expansion. . The continuity of the pact is, according to the UN, “fundamental” to control the rise in food prices and combat the food and agricultural crisis that is shaking the poorest countries on the planet.

Russia has never been a good companion to the other participants in the agreement and has not stopped pressing for improvements in the sanctions decreed against Moscow for invading Ukraine in return. The timid first results, which allowed exporting 4.2 million tons in October last year, ended up sinking to 1.3 million this May, according to United Nations data.

in full harvest

Today Ukraine is in full harvest of wheat, barley or rapeseed and in three or four months corn and sunflower will come, that is, “this is a really appropriate time to damage the economy and agriculture of Ukraine and leave it without the benefits of foreign exchange and, in this way, cause even more damage to farmers and farmers. That may be the real reason that drives Russia” to stop the Black Sea agreement, as explained to EL PAÍS last week by Volodímir Slavinsky, commercial director of Nibulon, a giant in the sector.

Spain is a party directly affected by the breach of the agreement. It ranks second in export destination (although as a transit country from which the grain is transported to other territories) only behind China in a list of 45 countries. Spanish ports have received 134 ships (more than 10% of the total) and almost 6 million tons of merchandise (almost 20% of the total of 32.8 million) since the first freighter set sail on August 1, 2022. Thanks to the pact, the Food Price Index of the FAO (the United Nations food and agriculture organization) fell by 23% after, at the beginning of the Russian invasion, it peaked in March 2022. More than half of the wheat that the UN World Food Program (WFP) distributed last year in countries such as Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan or Yemen was purchased in Ukraine.

