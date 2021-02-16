Russia will not be able to release the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny in the framework of interim measures at the request of the European Union. As reported TASS in the press service of the Ministry of Justice, this will be a gross interference in the work of the judicial system of a sovereign state.

The department also called the adoption of such a decision a certain transition for the “red line”. “Such a decision cannot be enforceable from the point of view of international law,” the message says.

Earlier, TASS, citing a source close to the Council of Europe, reported that the EU, through the European Court of Human Rights, may demand the release of Navalny, convicted in the Yves Rocher case, using the decision on the application of interim measures under Rule 39 of the ECHR Rules. At the moment, the Ministry of Justice is in correspondence with the ECHR at the request of Navalny’s lawyers.

On February 13, Navalny’s defense appealed to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, stating that Russia had failed to comply with the ECHR decision in the Yves Rocher case. It was noted that the appeal will be considered at a meeting in March. The defense will ask to apply Article 46 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms with regard to Russia. At the same time, it was reported that the said decision of the ECHR does not contain conclusions on political motivation or bias in the criminal case.

In 2014, Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 3 years 6 months in suspended prison with a fine of 500 thousand rubles for fraud. The court later extended the probationary period for a year. In 2017, the ECHR, at the request of the Navalny brothers, decided that Russia had violated a number of articles of the European Convention on Human Rights in relation to them in the Yves Rocher case. In 2018, the Supreme Court of Russia resumed the proceedings due to the decision of the ECHR, but upheld the verdict. On February 2 this year, Navalny’s suspended sentence in this case was replaced with a real one after the FSIN announced numerous violations of the suspended sentence.