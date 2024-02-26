The Kristall distillery was denied registration of a vodka brand called Shaman

The Federal Intellectual Property Service refused to register the Shaman alcohol brand. Relevant document published Federal Service for Intellectual Property (FISP).

The Kaluga Distillery Kristall planned to launch a new brand of vodka on the market. The owner of the company, Pavel Pobedkin, announced the release of absinthe and amaretto back in October, and in 2024 – Aperol, brandy, whiskey, rum and tequila. Representatives of the plant explained the idea of ​​calling the new line of alcohol Shaman by the fact that absinthe is a tincture made from a large number of herbs, and shamans are known for making herbal decoctions and tinctures well.

However, FISP stated that the declared designation is the stage name of the artist Shaman (real name is Yaroslav Yuryevich Dronov). Similar names may mislead consumers. The singer himself also contacted the department and complained that the trademark proposed by the plant was associated with his pseudonym.

In September 2023, Kristall began producing the Korean alcoholic drink soju. The alcohol, similar to vodka, is made primarily from sweet potatoes or grains. According to Pavel Pobedkin, the recipe for Russian soju was created and adapted for the local market by technologists from South Korea.