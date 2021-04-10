Russia refused to launch the Ark into space with animals and plants in the coming years. This was told by the head of the Progress Rocket and Space Center Dmitry Baranov. RIA News…

Baranov specified that the biological satellite Bion-M number 2 will not be converted into the Kovcheg spacecraft. Technically, it is possible to change its orbit from near-Earth to highly elliptical, but for this it will be necessary to redo the ship’s systems. The idea was abandoned due to the fact that in the terms of reference for the next Bion, the tasks of a flight to a higher orbit will be prescribed.