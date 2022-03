Ukrainians walk past a building damaged by Russian missiles in Kiev, Ukraine, March 19, 2022.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

THE Russia announced the decision to reduce military activity around the capital of Ukraine, Kievand gives besieged city of Chernigovto the north, after negotiations held in Istanbul with the Ukrainian delegation this Tuesday (29).

“In order to increase mutual trust, create the necessary conditions to continue negotiations, reach consensus and sign an agreement, the Russian Ministry of Defense decided to considerably reduce military activity around Kiev and Chernigov,” said the Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

He said Russia is taking this step as it realizes that negotiations on “neutrality and non-nuclear status”, in addition to granting “security guarantees” to Ukraine, have entered “a practical level”.

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, for the first time alluded to the possibility of a “treaty” between Moscow and Kiev after negotiations he described as “constructive”, and highlighted Moscow’s willingness to take “two steps towards de-escalation of the conflict”. : one military and one political.