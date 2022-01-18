Russia is proceeding with the slow evacuation of its embassy in Kiev, which according to The New York Times on Tuesday, can be interpreted as a simple act of Klemlin propaganda, but also as preparation for a conflict.

Ukrainian and American officials consulted by the newspaper assure that the week before the intense diplomatic meetings began on the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, it was observed how Russia began to empty its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of personnel.

On January 5, 18 people, mostly children and wives of Russian diplomats, left on buses for Moscow, according to a senior Ukrainian security official quoted by the newspaper. And some 30 more followed the same fate in the following days, from Kiev and a consulate in Lviv, in western Ukraine.

Diplomats from two other Russian consulates have been told to prepare to leave Ukraine, according to the security official, who spoke to the New York Times on condition of anonymity.

These measures, assured the New York newspaper, can give clues about the short-term strategy of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in the conflict with Ukraine.

Russian military forces on the border with Ukraine. Photo: ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP

Shrinking the Russian embassy may be part propaganda, part preparation for a looming conflict, or part simple diversion, say Ukrainian and American officials, who also agree it could be a compendium of all three.

Although the Russian Foreign Ministry has signaled that its embassy in Kiev was “operating as usual,” the slow departures of personnel, which the Russians likely knew the Americans and Ukrainians would see, have become part of the puzzle. what will happen next, the diary reiterates.

These developments come on top of recent cyberattacks on Ukrainian ministries and other institutions last week, blamed on Moscow, and reports from Microsoft and the US government that much more destructive malware was planted on networks. Ukrainian that has not yet been activated.

Political tension between the United States and Western countries – especially those of the European Union – with Moscow has increased in recent weeks after Putin sent thousands of troops to the border of the neighboring country, in which he keeps the Crimean peninsula occupied.

And to reduce this tension, the Russian government demanded that Washington commit itself not to incorporate Ukraine or any other country from the former Soviet sphere into NATO, something that the United States does not accept.

Moscow’s response to the Russian consulate in Ukraine

Russia assured on Monday that its embassy and consulate in Ukraine are working normally after information from a US media outlet that states that Moscow has begun to evacuate its diplomatic staff from the neighboring country.

“The Russian Embassy and Consulate General in Ukraine are working normally,” Foreign Affairs spokeswoman María Zajárova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Zakharova stressed that Russian diplomats continue to carry out their duties “despite attacks on Russian legations by Ukrainian radicals and provocations by local security forces.”

“Threats against our employees in Ukraine are also personal. In relation to diplomats, administrative staff, members of their family. We have regularly communicated this to the Ukrainian side in the form of a note of protest,” he insisted.

Zakharova criticized the Western press, and in particular the US newspaper The New York Times, for not writing about the attacks or consulting with the Russian Foreign Ministry before publishing the news.

EFE

