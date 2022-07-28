Vuhlehirsk power plant is the 2nd largest in the country; despite setbacks, Zelensky says he will export energy to the EU

The Russian army is conducting a “massive redirect” of its troops to cities in southern Ukraine, said on Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Arestovych, rival forces took over the country’s 2nd largest power plant.

The Ukrainian official said it was a change in Moscow’s strategy. He said troops had been sent to the cities of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, seized by Russia months ago and included in Kiev’s recapture plans.

To prevent the movement of troops into the territory, Ukraine bombed the Antonivskyi Bridge, an important crossing over the Dnipro River in Kherson.

Zelensky said he will rebuild this and other destroyed structures in the region. “We are doing everything to ensure that the occupation forces do not have logistical opportunities in our country.”, said the president on Wednesday night, in video posted on their social media profiles.

The plant taken over by the Russians is in the city of Vuhlehirsk, in Donetsk. It has produced coal power since the Soviet era. It has 7 units with a total power of 3,600 megawatts, according to the Global Energy Observatory.

The conquest was celebrated by Russian forces and downplayed by Arestovych. The adviser to the Ukrainian president said it was a “small tactical advantage” to Russia.

Zelensky announced in his speech that Ukraine is “preparing to increase electricity exports” for the European Union.

“Despite the war, we ensured the connection of Ukraine’s power grid to the entire European power system in record time. Our exports allow us not only to earn foreign exchange, but also to help our partners resist Russian energy pressure.“, said.

The attacks have intensified in southern Ukraine in recent days. Ukrainian forces said they had killed 66 enemy soldiers and destroyed 3 tanks and 2 Russian weapons depots in the last 24 hours alone. The Russians, in addition to taking over the plant, would have attacked Mykolaiv with rocket launchers.