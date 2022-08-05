Home page politics

Of: Nail Akkoyun, Lucas Maier

Fierce fighting between the armed forces continues in the Ukraine war. In Kharkiv, Russia is apparently bombing a residential area: the news ticker.

In the Ukraine occupied Russia a nuclear power plant. Experts warn urgently of the devastating consequences.

A curfew is imposed in the port city of Mykolaiv.

Editor’s note: All news about Ukraine conflict read in this news ticker. The information comes partly from warring parties in the Ukraine war and cannot be directly verified independently.

+++ 4.55 p.m.: Russia begins forced conscription of the population in the occupied areas of the Luhansk region. The governor of the region, Serhiy Haidai, announced that the pro-Russian forces would even recruit teachers during their summer break, he writes Kyiv Independent.

Around 300 men were also forcibly recruited “off the street”. In the towns of Bryanka and Kadiivka, people were forcibly confiscated at bus stops and on public transport, it said. The information has not yet been independently verified.

Update from Friday, August 5, 1:30 p.m: As the Kyiv Independent reported that Russia fired at a residential area in Kharkiv with so-called Tornado missiles. According to initial information from the regional public prosecutor’s office, two men and two women were injured. In addition, several houses and vehicles were badly damaged.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military administration suspects several hostile collaborators in the port city of Mykolaiv in the south of the country. As Governor Vitaly Kim announced on Telegram, a curfew will be imposed until Monday morning (8 August) and various parts of the city will be checked. So far, however, there are no signs that Mykolaiv is in danger of being surrounded by Russian troops.

News about the Ukraine war: concerns about nuclear power plants continue to grow

First report from Friday, August 5th: Zaporizhia – According to British intelligence, actions by the Russian armed forces are likely to endanger the security of Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Moscow Five months after the start of the Ukraine war, intentions regarding the largest nuclear power plant in Europe are “still unclear,” said a British Ministry of Defense update on Friday (5 August).

Russia is said to be using artillery units in the areas adjacent to the power plant to attack Ukrainian regions west of the Dnipro River. They may have used the high-security status of the power plant site to protect themselves and their equipment from Ukrainian counterattacks at night, sources said.

Ukraine War News: Nuclear Safety Principles “Violated”

With six blocks and an output of 6000 megawatts, the plant in the city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhia Oblast is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Russian troops occupied the facility in early March. After that, the nuclear power plant continued to be operated by Ukrainian personnel, but was monitored by Russian nuclear specialists.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has described the situation at the nuclear power plant as extremely unstable and fragile. “All the principles of nuclear safety have been violated in one way or another,” Rafael Grossi said in New York this week. An IAEA inspection to check technical safety is urgently needed. (nak with dpa)