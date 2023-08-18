We open the Press Review with ‘The Washington Post’ and an investigation led by the Polish national security services, which would have frustrated a plan through which an anonymous contractor, attributed to the Moscow Military Intelligence Services, would have hired agents online to carry out espionage plans and actions to thwart Western arms shipments from Poland to Ukraine. The failed dive attempt would have been the biggest threat on NATO soil.

#quotRussia #recruited #online #agents #thwart #arms #shipments #Poland #Ukraine #Washington #Post