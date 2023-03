How did you feel about the content of this article?

Soviet tank T-55 | Photo: US Army Field Manual

Russia is using T-54 and T-55 tanks made by the Soviet Union in the late 1940s to compensate for the huge losses of armor it is suffering in its campaign to conquer eastern Ukraine, according to information released on Thursday by the American Institute for War Studies (ISW).

“Losses of armored vehicles are limiting the Russian Army’s ability to carry out effective mechanized offensives in its actions in Ukraine, which have stalled,” ISW said, citing visual evidence obtained by the independent military expert group Conflict Intelligence Team.

“Russian forces may be deploying stored T-54 and T-55 tanks to step up these offensives and prepare for Ukrainian mechanized counter-offensives,” ISW added.

The Soviet Union produced tens of thousands of tanks of this type at the end of World War II. Russia may be retrofitting them now, as they are relatively cheap to repair, according to the US institute specializing in military affairs.

The use of these tanks manufactured more than seven decades ago to replace more modern armored vehicles that were destroyed by the Ukrainian Army could mean an even greater increase in the number of casualties among the Russian ranks, warned the ISW.

“It is not clear how effective these tanks will be against Ukrainian armored vehicles”, declared the institute, which also highlighted the “vulnerability” of the T-54 and T-55 to “the many anti-tank systems that Ukraine has”.

ISW also warned that Russia would not only have lost a large number of more recently manufactured tanks during its operations in eastern Ukraine, but also the teams specialized in their handling.