Russia records the lowest daily toll from Corona injuries since the end of October

Today, Monday, the Russian health authorities announced that 437 deaths and 17,648 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country during the past 24 hours.

According to the “RT Al Arabiya” channel, the number of new daily injuries is the lowest since October 28.

And the Special Operations Center for combating the spread of the Coronavirus stated that the total deaths rose to 73,619 cases.

The total confirmed cases of Corona in the country also increased to three million and 868087 injuries.

Yesterday, 18,169 of the injured recovered, bringing the total of those recovering to three million and 318,173 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, Russia ranks fifth in the world in terms of the number of Corona infections, after the United States, India, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

In recent weeks, Russia has recorded a gradual decline in the pace of the Corona outbreak, against the backdrop of the continuation of the large-scale free vaccination campaign that was launched last December.