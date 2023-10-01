Vilfand: Russia broke seven temperature records in two days

In the European part of Russia, seven temperature records were broken in two days. This is reported by TASS with reference to Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

Among the record cities for the warmest temperatures on September 29 and 30 were Pskov, St. Petersburg, Novgorod, Tambov, Bryansk, Ryazan and Tver.

Due to warm weather in Moscow, the heating season may begin later. Forecaster Evgeny Tishkovets predicted strong warming and sunny weather in the second ten days of October. Temperatures this month may be three degrees above normal, and precipitation will be reduced by 20 percent of normal.

Earlier, Vilfand said that from October to March in the northern regions of the European part of Russia, the Ural and Siberian federal districts and Yakutia, temperatures will be above normal. However, in the northern and northeastern parts of the Far Eastern Federal District, the thermometer will drop below the climate norm. Muscovites will expect warm but changeable weather in winter. In other regions the weather will be within normal limits.