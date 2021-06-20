More than half of the new infections were recorded in Moscow, where the number of cases tripled this month.

The high number of cases raised concern among officials, who have tightened measures in order to thwart the outbreak.

Moscow, its surrounding region and two other Russian regions this week ordered mandatory vaccinations for workers in the retail, education and other service sectors.

Moscow also closed food courts located in shopping centers, and limited the work of restaurants and bars in the capital to deliver orders from 11 pm to 6 am.

Russians are widely resistant to vaccinations and only about 12 percent of the population has received a dose of a vaccine.

Nearly 5.3 million cases of infection have been recorded in the country of 146 million, with 128,911 deaths due to the virus, but experts consider the two numbers to be an underestimate.