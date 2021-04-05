Today, Monday, the health authorities in Russia announced that 343 deaths and 8,646 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country during the past twenty-four hours.

And the Russian agency “Sputnik” reported that the special operations center to combat the spread of the Corona virus said that the total deaths rose to 100,717 cases.

The total confirmed cases of corona in the country also increased to four million and 589,540 injuries.

And 7052 recovered last day, bringing the total of those recovering to four million and 211,133 cases.