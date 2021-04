Today, Wednesday, Russia recorded 8,326 new cases of “Covid-19”, including 1837 in Moscow, which brought the total number of infections in the country to four million and 666,209 cases since the start of the pandemic. Corona during the past 24 hours, which raised the total number of deaths to 104,000. The statistics agency, which is conducting a separate census, recorded a much larger total of 225,000 deaths from April 2020 to February this year.