Russia announced the registration of 168,201 new cases of the emerging coronavirus during the past 24 hours, compared to 155,768 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections recorded to 12 million 452 thousand and 765 cases.

And the Russian health authorities revealed in a statement today that 682 deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours, compared to 667 deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths caused by the epidemic in the country to 334 thousand and 39 deaths, with 58,449 patients recovering, bringing the total of those recovered to ten million and 449 thousand and 181 person.

The number of new infections is a sharp rise and an unprecedented jump, as it represents the highest daily toll since the beginning of the pandemic on March 2, 2020.