Russia records 12,828 new cases of Corona, and 467 deaths

Today, Wednesday, the Russian health authorities announced that 467 deaths and 12,828 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country during the past twenty-four hours.

According to Russian media outlets, the new daily death toll is the lowest since October 9.

The website of “RT Al Arabiya” channel quoted the operations center for combating the spread of the Corona virus that the total number of deaths increased to 81,446 cases.

The total confirmed cases of corona in the country also increased to four million and 112,151 injuries.

17,919 patients recovered last day, bringing the total of those recovering to three million and 642,582 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, Russia ranks fifth in the world in terms of the number of cases of corona, after the United States, India, Brazil and the United Kingdom.