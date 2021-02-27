Russia today announced the registration of 11,534 new infections and 439 deaths from the new Corona virus during the past 24 hours.

The Russian Operations Center for combating the virus confirmed – in its daily report … that with this new number of infections and deaths, the total number of “Covid-19” cases becomes four million and 234 thousand and 720 infections, including 85,743 deaths.

New infections are distributed among the 85 regions of Russia, foremost among which is the capital, Moscow, “1825 cases”, with 349,571 active cases remaining, 11.6% of new patients did not show symptoms of infection, and 16020 patients recovered from “Covid-19” during the last day, to reach The total number of people recovered is three million and 799 thousand and 406 people recovered, in addition to conducting more than 110.6 million laboratory tests to diagnose Corona infections until today, 364 thousand of them during the last 24 hours, and more than 571 thousand people are still under medical supervision.

In the same context, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow, Anastasia Rakova, announced, to reporters today, the start of vaccination operations for the first participants in the studies of the Russian “Sputnik Light” vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

It is noteworthy that Russia has registered 3 anti-Coronavirus vaccines, the latest of which is the “Kovivac” vaccine, in addition to the “Sputnik V” vaccine and the “Epivakkorona” vaccine, Epifacorona.