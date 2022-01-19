The number of bribe-related crimes in Russia increased by almost 30 percent in 2021. This growth is reported TASS with reference to the statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for January-December last year.

According to the agency, more than 18.5 thousand crimes related to bribes were registered during the year – this number is 27.8 percent more than in the previous 2020. More than five thousand of them – taking a bribe, more than four and a half – giving, and more than two thousand – mediation. About seven thousand crimes fall on petty bribery. In total, more than 35,000 corruption-related crimes were recorded in the country in 2021, which is 14 percent more than the year before.

Earlier it was reported that the FSB of the Krasnoyarsk Territory revealed a large bribe in the leading Russian enterprise for the creation of space communication vehicles – an employee of the Information Satellite Systems (ISS) named after Reshetnev received 18 million rubles as a “kickback” for concluding contracts. According to the department, she was a 55-year-old head of the ISS component goods bureau, her husband helped her. As an official, she was also responsible for the supply of equipment, among other duties.