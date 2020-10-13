Russia recorded a record for the number of deaths with coronavirus per day – the figure exceeded 200 people and on October 13 was 244. This follows from the data Yandex…

On October 12, 125 deaths were registered in Russia. Over the past day, 13,868 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified, 7,550 people have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,326,178 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions in Russia. Of these, 22,966 were deaths, another 1,031,785 people recovered.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that the average daily rate of coronavirus infection in Russia for seven days is 8 people per 100 thousand of the population, but on different days it can be 7.5. According to Popova, in Israel the figure is 54, in Belgium and France – 28, in the Netherlands – 27, in the UK – 22, in Spain – 21.

Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Rospotrebnadzor, believes that the infection statistics will decrease and return to summer rates in February-March 2021, but for now, the current rates will remain in Russia for about three weeks.