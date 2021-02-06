Over the past day, 16,627 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia. This was reported on February 6 at the operational headquarters to combat the spread of the disease.

“Over the past 24 hours, 16 627 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. Of these, 10.9% had no clinical manifestations of the disease. 497 deaths were recorded. During the day, 22,831 people have fully recovered in Russia, ”the message says.

Most cases were registered in Moscow (2214), St. Petersburg (1248) and the Moscow region (966).

In total, to date, 3,951,233 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 76,229 deaths were recorded, 3,436,326 people recovered.

On the eve of the country’s Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that the coronavirus in Russia is receding, and the number of patients with COVID-19 under observation has decreased by almost a third.

Large-scale vaccination of the population against COVID-19 began in Russia on January 18. The need for this was stated by the President of the country Vladimir Putin. Citizens are vaccinated with Sputnik V, a drug developed by the Gamaleya Center, the first coronavirus vaccine registered in the world and in the Russian Federation.

The authoritative medical journal The Lancet published the results of the third phase of clinical trials of “Sputnik V” on February 2. It was noted that the effectiveness of the drug was 91.6% after analyzing data from 19,866 volunteers. At the same time, the indicator among the group of volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8%.

Current information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.