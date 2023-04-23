(Reuters) – Russia is advising its citizens to avoid travel to Canada, citing what it calls numerous instances of discrimination against Russians, including physical violence, its foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Canada is one of Ukraine’s most vocal supporters in the war against Moscow forces and has imposed sanctions against hundreds of Russian officials and companies, as well as a large-scale trade embargo.

“Due to the numerous examples of discrimination against Russian citizens…in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend that you refrain from traveling to that country, whether for the purpose of tourism, education or in the context of business relations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada said. Russia, on its recommendation.

“If you are already in Canada, we urge you to be vigilant, especially in public spaces.”

The recommendation, dated April 20, was published on the ministry’s main Telegram channel this Saturday.

Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not immediately available for comment.

Shortly after the war broke out last year, Canada advised its citizens to avoid all travel to Russia.

Last week, Russia imposed sanctions against 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including Olympic athletes, in what it said was an eye-for-an-eye response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.

