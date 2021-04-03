The project of the American space corporation SpaceX for the regular launch of small satellites at a single price using Falcon 9 rockets will begin to make a profit by the end of the first year. This is the conclusion reached by the specialists of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, who studied the initiative of the Ilona Mask company, reports RIA News…

The abstracts of the report were published in the collection of Academic Readings on Cosmonautics. Its authors admit that with the help of the new project, SpaceX will be able to successfully respond to the growing competition from private and public companies that develop and use launch vehicles for light and middle class.

Musk’s company plans to launch satellites weighing up to 200 kilograms almost every month. The launch cost will be the same – a million dollars, and this is less than the competitors.

The calculations of Russian specialists took into account project investments, start-up payments, return of the first stage, its maintenance and insurance. As a result, despite all the expenses, in less than a year the profitability of the project turns out to be about 15-20 percent.

Last October, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, said he doubted the economics of SpaceX’s reusable rocket launches. According to him, the calculations of Russian specialists do not confirm the effectiveness of such a solution.

Later, in December, Rogozin said that he respects the “engineering and propaganda” talents of Elon Musk, but recalled that a private company runs the work with government money.