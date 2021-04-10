The presence during the expedition “Umka-21” in the same area at once three nuclear submarines (nuclear submarines) of the Navy (Navy) of Russia provides the US Navy courier “military expert Maxim Klimov.

The specialist writes that at least one American submarine operated not far from the Russian submarines. “In a combat situation, one submarine of the US Navy was able to sink all three nuclear-powered ships of the Russian Navy with a high probability,” the author claims.

The expert sees the reason for this in the fact that Russian submarines, including the K-549 “Prince Vladimir” nuclear submarine of project 955A (09552) “Borey-A”, still “do not have effective means of anti-torpedo protection.”

“We have no technical problems with having decent underwater weapons and means of countering them, but we have extremely serious organizational problems,” the author concludes.

In March, satellite images of the Maxar Technologies company appeared on the network, which showed a Russian nuclear submarine that broke through the ice, located next to a hole – a “huge hole”. According to the publication, during the Umka-21 expedition in the Arctic in the second half of March, one of the three Russian submarines could equip wormwood by launching a torpedo.