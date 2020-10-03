The tanks “are quite tenacious in themselves”, but in their current form they are practically defenseless against modern drones, Izvestia writes in a publication dedicated to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The sky is completely dominated by drones, and we see that they are drawing the line under the use of armored vehicles. She is absolutely defenseless in front of them, even with built-in dynamic protection. Today, tanks in the form in which they were are beginning to recede into the past, or at least the designers have to draw serious conclusions, “admits military expert Alexei Khlopotov.

In September, The Drive wrote that the Azerbaijani military destroyed at least six 9K33 Osa air defense systems and three Soviet-designed Arrow-10 9K35 Arrow-10 systems in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the publication, Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones were used for this.

In June, Defense Express, citing its own sources, reported that in recent years, during the military conflicts in Syria and Libya, at least 23 Russian-made Pantsir-C1 complexes were destroyed, for which, in particular, Bayraktar TB2 were used.

In October 2017, analyst Samuel Bendett reported that Russian developments in military unmanned aerial vehicles are lagging behind similar foreign projects, in particular, Chinese, Iranian, Turkish and American.