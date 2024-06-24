Russia | Recent terrorist attacks are poison for Putin – “Something that would really like to be avoided”

Russia|Islamic radicalism has strong roots in Dagestan.

Yet It is not known which group killed policemen and civilians in Dagestan on Sunday, but one thing is clear: the Russian republic in the North Caucasus is a breeding ground for terrorism.

“It is an area where the risk of violent attacks is one of the highest,” says a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jussi Lassila.

Islamists have carried out numerous terrorist attacks in Dagestan this millennium, and when the Russian security apparatus has now focused its resources on the war in Ukraine, radical groups can easily gain a platform for growth in the poor Muslim-dominated region.

“The fact that Russia’s resources are in many ways tied up in Ukraine is undoubtedly an essential factor that can make this possible,” Lassila says of Sunday’s coordinated attacks, in which, according to Russian authorities, 15 police officers and 4 civilians were killed.

Only three months earlier, 145 people were killed in Moscow when masked men stormed the Crocus concert hall. The perpetrator of the attack enrolled at that time the extremist organization Isis, even though Russia first tried to forcefully turn attention in the direction of Ukraine.

The name of ISIS has also been mentioned in connection with recent attacks. For example, the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) your name immediately as the likely orchestrator of Sunday’s attacks in Wilayat Kavkaz, the local branch of ISIS in the North Caucasus.

Although Islamist radicalism has strong roots in Dagestan, it is not clear whether the attacks on police checkpoints, churches and synagogues are Islamist terrorism. Restlessness bubbles up in Dagestan for other reasons as well, and some of them are connected to the war in Ukraine.

“In Dagestan in particular, there have been various disturbances organized by locals during the war, for example burning gas stations due to energy shortages,” says Lassila.

Dissatisfaction is also caused by the fact that a considerable number of young men from Dagestan have been mobilized to Ukraine, and they have also fallen.

The basic tension is created by the mosaic-like and fragmented nature of the republic: about 30 ethnic groups live in Dagestan.

“It is an area traditionally controlled by certain regional centers or clans and tribes,” says Lassila.

A regional director appointed by the central administration of Moscow Sergei Melikov does not necessarily enjoy great confidence.

“ “If the attacks now return in addition to the fact that there is this war, then I don’t see a terribly favorable situation from Putin’s point of view.”

Lassila does not believe in a scenario where large-scale terrorist attacks would now start spreading anywhere in Russia.

“If this kind of unpredictable terrorism or the fear of terrorism is developing next to or alongside the war, then that is something that we would really like to keep out,” he says.

“Putin created his incentives, position and genuine mandate in the early 2000s specifically as a rooter of the terrorism problem. And there have been some achievements in that area: the number of attacks has significantly decreased, if compared to the beginning of the 21st century.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rushed on Monday to assure that the North Caucasus is not returning to the same era of terrorist attacks and unrest that ravaged the region in the early 2000s.

In Lassila’s opinion, Putin cannot benefit from terrorist attacks, for example, so that they would provide an opportunity to draw the citizens’ attention away from the causes of dissatisfaction related to the war in Ukraine, such as the possibility of being on the front.

“If the attacks now return in addition to the fact that there is this war, then I don’t see a terribly favorable situation from Putin’s point of view,” says the researcher.

The victims of the attacks were remembered on Monday in Moscow in front of the Dagestan embassy.

North Caucasus in the risk-sensitive trio of Dagestan, Chechnya and Ingushetia, things have been seemingly calm in recent years.

Now leading Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov is known to be terminally ill. Kadyrov has led the republic for 17 years as an agent of the Kremlin and has also sent his troops to Ukraine.

The transfer of power has reportedly been planned for some time, but there is no guarantee that the seemingly peaceful situation will continue in Chechnya, which experienced two brutal wars in the 1990s and 2000s.

“It’s quite clear that sooner or later a certain tension or under the surface rage and hatred towards the Russian regime and these wars in history will materialize in some way.”

According to Lassila, a similar artificial stability prevails in Dagestan, where local needs and interests are also suppressed.