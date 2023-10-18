Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Russia could provide weapons from North Korea for the Ukraine war, but denies reports from the USA and Great Britain.

Krasnodar – Weapons from North Korea used against Ukraine? British and US think tanks claim to have collected evidence that this could soon be the case: Russia is said to be transporting large quantities of weapons from North Korea to its borders for the war against Ukraine, possibly as a result of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Moscow in mid-September.

The think tank “Center for Strategic and International Studies” from Washington (USA) claims to have observed a “dramatic and unprecedented” increase in rail traffic along the border between North Korea and Russia since October 5th. He draws conclusions from this.

US think tank assumes an agreement between Putin and Kim Jong Un – a mystery remains

On the website Beyond Parallel the think tank links the increase in rail traffic to arms shipments: “Given that Kim and Putin discussed military exchanges and cooperation at their recent summit, the dramatic increase in rail traffic likely indicates that North Korea is moving weapons and weapons Delivers ammunition to Russia.” However, the transport containers are covered with tarpaulins, so satellite images cannot be used to determine what exactly is on the tracks.

The British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) presented a report in mid-October that evaluated satellite images of ship movements. The thesis: Two cargo ships in particular are said to be traveling between the North Korean port of Rajin and the Russian military base of Dunai with large quantities of weapons. RUSI warns: This could have a major impact on the Ukraine war and the security architecture in East Asia. Although the exact quantities and contents of the transports are difficult to determine here, everything indicates that deliveries ultimately arrive in the city of Tikhoretsk, which is located 200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border in the Russian Krasnodar district – also not far from occupied Crimea.

Russia denies importing North Korean weapons for war against Ukraine

However, in response to a statement from the White House referring to the observations, Russia denied arms deliveries from North Korea. When asked about this, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, told the Russian agencies: “They report about it all the time, without any evidence.” However, Russia will continue to expand its relations with North Korea. That reports Reuters.

Ukraine is now using ATACMS missiles from the USA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj confirmed that the US missiles will be used to repel Russian aggression. (cat)