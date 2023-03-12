Today, Saturday, a Russian delegation, headed by the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Bilova, received 49 orphaned children from family members of ISIS fighters in northeastern Syria.
Russia, of which some 4,500 nationals have joined the extremist group, was one of the first foreign countries to organize repatriation of children.
“Today, 49 children were handed over to us,” the Russian official said, referring to an agreement on “future fruitful cooperation in the field of returning Russian children” to their homeland.
The children range in age from five to 15 years, and all of them are orphans. They were in the “Roj” and “Al-Hol” camps in northeastern Syria, which house tens of thousands, including members of the families of foreign ISIS fighters.
“Currently, documents are ready for another 200 people, and I hope that at the end of April our team will be accepted and we will be able to bring some of these children home,” Lvova-Bilova explained.
According to a decision taken by Russia in 2017, no less than 341 people, including many orphans, were returned between 2018 and 2021.
