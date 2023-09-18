Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Russia this Monday (18) for a diplomatic visit, shortly after bidding farewell to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

Yi will meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to discuss “a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues.” According to a statement from the Moscow Foreign Ministry, there will be a “detailed exchange of views on issues related to an agreement in Ukraine”.

The Chinese government, through its diplomacy, also said that Wang, together with the Communist Party’s foreign affairs office, will meet with Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev for security talks during the visit that will end on Thursday (21).

Before his trip to Russia, the Chinese minister traveled to Malta over the weekend to meet with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The agency AFPan American government source, who was not identified, stated that among the topics discussed by the parties were trade issues and the situation in Taiwan.

According to the ReutersChina’s diplomatic visit to Moscow should pave the way for a possible meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, at the 3rd Belt and Road Forum, which takes place in October in Beijing.

During a visit to Moscow in March this year, the Chinese leader invited Putin to travel to the country for the new edition of the event. The Russian leader participated in China’s first two Belt and Road Forums, in 2017 and 2019.

Earlier this month, the Kremlin chief said he hoped to meet Xi soon, but did not explicitly confirm what the meeting would be like.