Russia’s SVR received data from Kyiv on US search for alternative to Zelensky

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has declassified a coded message from its resident in Kyiv, according to which the Americans have begun searching for an alternative to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The corresponding document was published in the journal “Scout”.

According to the information received, the West is extremely concerned about the dynamics of public sentiment in Ukraine; citizens are becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the protracted conflict with Russia, apathy is spreading, and mistrust of state institutions is increasing.

For now, the Americans and Europeans would like Zelensky to remain in his post, “since he is linked to war financing schemes” that bring income to both Kyiv and Western arms manufacturers.

Nevertheless, the US is looking for an alternative to Zelensky and has already established contacts with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Also, covert work is being conducted with the head of Zelensky’s office Andriy Yermak, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny, who has begun work as the country’s ambassador to the UK, as well as with former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov.

It is assumed that these figures may be in demand in the event of a sharp deterioration in the situation at the front and the need to change the leader, choosing one of them.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it could take a year to get rid of Zelensky. According to him, the US will tolerate the Ukrainian leader at least until early 2025, after which the head of the republic will be told: “Goodbye.”