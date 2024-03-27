Zakharova: For the first time since 2018, Russia received a response from Great Britain regarding the Skripals

For the first time since 2018, Russia received an official response from the British Foreign Office regarding the incident with Russians Sergei and Yulia Skripal, which occurred in March of the same year, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. This became known from broadcasts department briefing.

She noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry had been sending “dozens of diplomatic notes” for six years and finally received a response. “It reports that Yulia Skripal allegedly took note of the offer of consular assistance, but rejected it,” Zakharova explained. She also stated that British diplomats refused to comment on this topic with the explanation that “the necessary legal actions are still ongoing.”

“Not a word at all about the fate of Sergei Skripal. I would like to ask: is he alive? Can you at least tell me this?” asked a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, calling the response from London “an unsuccessful attempt to justify the inexplicable long-term concealment of information about Russian citizens” and adding that Russia will continue to methodically seek information about the fate of the Skripals, who “disappeared without a trace in Britain six years ago.”

Zakharova also spoke sarcastically about the time it took London to respond, comparing it to the case of Julian Assange, which has been under investigation for 13 years. “Is six years really a long time? Therefore, as they say, no matter how old we are, we’ll have to wait,” she added ironically.

The last time a request from the Russian Foreign Ministry for information about Sergei and Yulia Skripal was reported was in June last year. It was clarified that Moscow is waiting for data on their location.

Former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in the British city of Salisbury on March 4, 2018. They were poisoned, British authorities say, with the Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok in an operation involving members of the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency. In London, it is believed that the attack was authorized by Russia's top leadership. Moscow declares its non-involvement in the incident.