Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that Russian virologists received the Indian strain of COVID-19. It is reported by “RIA News”…

The fact that Russia requested a sample of the Indian strain of coronavirus became known on April 29. According to the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, the research center “Vector” is studying the new strain.

Earlier, Alexei Agranovsky, professor of the Department of Virology at the Belozersky Institute of Moscow State University, assured that all registered Russian vaccines against coronavirus also protect against the Indian strain. According to him, the spike protein of the virus must change very much in order to prevent the vaccine from protecting the body.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova reported on April 27 that at the moment a British strain of coronavirus has been identified in 48 Russian regions, a South African strain in 11, and strains with separate mutations in another 22.