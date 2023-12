Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Finnish ambassador to Moscow, Antti Helanterä, on Tuesday (19), to protest against “aggressive decisions” by Helsinki and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in reference to an agreement signed between the Nordic country and the United States.

“On December 19, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Finnish ambassador to Moscow, who was informed that the Russian side will not leave unanswered the increase in NATO's military potential on our border, which threatens Russia's security ”, states the official statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned Helanterä that it “will take the necessary measures to respond to the aggressive decisions of Finland and its NATO allies.”

“The responsibility for transforming the zone of good neighborliness in this region into a zone of possible confrontation lies entirely with the current Finnish authorities,” the note concludes.

The United States signed this Monday (18) a military cooperation agreement with Finland, eight months after the Nordic country officially joined NATO as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The agreement will allow American troops to use 15 military bases in the Nordic country, as previously reported by the Finnish government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Finland last weekend that, although before there were no problems in relations between the two countries, “now there will be” due to NATO membership.

“There were no problems. Now there will be. Let's create the Leningrad military district (northwest) and concentrate some military units there. Why did they need this? It's simply absurd,” said the Kremlin chief.

Putin has also previously warned that sending US troops into Finnish territory will pose a clear threat to Russia. (With EFE Agency)