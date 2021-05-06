The Russian Embassy in Washington recalled that the US military presence in Syria is illegal. About it it says in a statement from the diplomatic mission on Twitter.

“The United States does not have any right to criticize the legitimate actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which are operating in Syria at the invitation of the Syrian government,” the diplomats said.

This is how diplomats reacted to the Pentagon’s accusation against Moscow of violations of the deconflicting mechanism in the Arab Republic. On May 5, the US Department of Defense Inspector General released a quarterly progress report on Operation Unwavering Determination. The report noted that “although Russian forces generally comply with the agreements to avoid conflict with the coalition forces, they continued to commit violations that have repeatedly endangered the coalition forces.”

The document also says that Russian forces carried out operations against terrorists throughout the quarter, but at the same time interfered with the coalition and the “Syrian Democratic Forces.”